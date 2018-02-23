YouTube removed TAF’s video of YPG’s terror convoy bombing

Video was containing footages of YPG forces’ convoy which were heading to Afrin region.

YouTube has removed the video on the grounds that it was violating YouTube’s policy on violent or graphic content.

Turkish Armed Forces reloaded the footage thereupon YouTube’s act on its official Twitter account. Video were reloaded by YouTube following negative reactions.

TAF’s video of YPG’s terror convoy bombing WATCH

While there are tons of terror-related footages loaded on the website, YouTube’s act on Turkey’s Operation Olive Branch was launched to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from oppression and cruelty of terrorists, put a question mark in the minds.