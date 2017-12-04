YPG is grateful to US and Russia for the support

YPG and its allies had been shot by the missiles thrown by Russian warships and submarines. They now control around a quarter of Syria, the largest part outside government control, after seizing vast land from Islamic State.

YPG WAS PLACED INTO THE ZONE

YPG had been girded by the Iran-Russia forces on both sides because of the danger of the oil pool could have been seized by YPG. But today, signs argue against it.

YPG militias said that that it had fully captured Deir al-Zor’s eastern countryside from DEAS with the help of both the US-led coalition and Russia.

YPG THANKED TO US

It was announced that the area was purified from the DEAS by the help of US military forces.. Spokesman for the YPG, praised US and Russian air and logistical support as well as ground operations coordination. He said his forces are ready to form joint operation rooms with the different partners to complete the fight against DEAS.

U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said this week that as the battle against Islamic State entered its final stages, he expected the focus to move towards holding territory instead of arming Syrian Kurdish fighters. Mattis said "The YPG is armed and as the coalition stops operations, then obviously you don't need that, you need security forces, you need police forces. That's local forces, that's people who make certain that DAES doesn't come back."

Turkey, which considers YPG in the force an extension of its own insurgent group, has protested Washington’s reliance on the YPG, as well as the provision of heavy weaponry to its fighters, in the fight against DEAS.