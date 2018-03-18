taraftar değil haberciyiz
YPG mines left an Afrin family fatherless

World media doesn’t utter a word about casualties YPG terror organization caused.

18.03.2018
Seven years on, the war in Syria continues. Thousands of innocent people have lost their lives and had to leave their countries, took refuge in neighboring countries. Women and children became the most affected ones.

Since the launch of the operation, the Turkish military and FSA have liberated 270 locations, including five town centers, 224 villages, 44 strategic mountains and hills, and three YPG/PKK bases. Turkish and Free Syrian Army forces liberated the village of Durakli in northern Afrin on Thursday, as part of Turkey’s ongoing Operation Olive Branch.

Syrian Sheik Hassan family of six were torn to pieces in an explosion while they were trying to flee from terror forces caused by mines YPG had planted earlier. Sheik Hassan family members brought to Turkey’s Kilis borderline by Free Syrian Army fighters for medical treatment.

Father Abdullah Sheik Hassan has lost his life despite of medical intervention. While three children were discharged from the hospital, mother Offa Sheik Hassan and her 8 year-old are still under medical attention.

Offa Sheik Hassan said that before their escape from Afrin, they couldn’t leave their houses so they were almost living as prisoners. Hassan expressed that YPG terrorists took everything they had.

