taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
BIST 100
117.522
USD
3,7906
EURO
4,6614
ALTIN
161,93
PETR
67,3100

YPG terrorists enclosed elderly villages with mines

Four villagers tied hand and foot and encompassed with mines were rescued by Turkish Armed Forces in the Maskah village is located in northwestern Afrin.

AA | 24.02.2018 - 10:40..
  1. Haberler
  2. English
YPG terrorists enclosed elderly villages with mines

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin region and to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

Turkish Armed Forces on Friday cleared two villages in Afrin, northwestern Syria of terrorists as part of Operation Olive Branch. The Bafler village is located in southwestern Afrin, while the Maskah village is located in northwestern Afrin in Raju district.

YPG terrorists enclosed elderly villages with mines

During the operation in the Maskah village, four villagers ranging in age from 80 to 90 were found tied hands and feet and encompassed with mines inside of an house which was used as depot by YPG terrorists.

YPG terrorists enclosed elderly villages with mines

Mines and improvised explosives founded were destroyed by bomb disposal unit. Villagers were securely evacuated from the village and brought to border post.

YPG terrorists enclosed elderly villages with mines

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
İlginizi Çekebilir
YouTube removed TAF’s video of YPG’s terror convoy bombing
American video-sharing website YouTube has removed Turkish Armed Forces’ video of YPG’s terror convoy' bombing.
US plays its ‘family’ card to justify YPG
Admitting US-allied YPG forces were going to Syria's Afrin, US invented family lie for YPG forces’ mobility.
Turkish F-16s’ emergency preparedness
Video footage featured by Turkish general staff shows how F-16s and its pilots’ prepare for operations take place in the scope of Operation Olive Branch.
Ahmedinejad calls for free environment for elections
Iran’s former president Ahmadinejad urges Iran's supreme leader Khamenei to call early elections to end nation's crises.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ermeni Soykırımı var diyen 5 Türk vekil

Ermeni Soykırımı var diyen 5 Türk vekil

325
Alman basınından 3. Havalimanı analizleri

Alman basınından 3. Havalimanı analizleri

68
Yunanistan Kardak krizinde Lozan’a güveniyor

Yunanistan Kardak krizinde Lozan’a güveniyor

110
Jandarma'ya ilk ATAK teslim edildi

Jandarma'ya ilk ATAK teslim edildi

70
ABD'den Kuzey Kore'ye çalışmaları durdurun tehdidi

ABD'den Kuzey Kore'ye çalışmaları durdurun tehdidi

210
Taksicinin turistlerle taksimetre kavgası

Taksicinin turistlerle taksimetre kavgası

177
Netanyahu Trump'ın yasa dışı kararından dolayı sevinçli

Netanyahu Trump'ın yasa dışı kararından dolayı sevinçli

49
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM