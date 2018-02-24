YPG terrorists enclosed elderly villages with mines

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PKK/YPG and Daesh terrorists from Afrin region and to establish security and stability along Turkey's borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

Turkish Armed Forces on Friday cleared two villages in Afrin, northwestern Syria of terrorists as part of Operation Olive Branch. The Bafler village is located in southwestern Afrin, while the Maskah village is located in northwestern Afrin in Raju district.

During the operation in the Maskah village, four villagers ranging in age from 80 to 90 were found tied hands and feet and encompassed with mines inside of an house which was used as depot by YPG terrorists.

Mines and improvised explosives founded were destroyed by bomb disposal unit. Villagers were securely evacuated from the village and brought to border post.