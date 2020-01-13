taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8558
Euro
6.5136
Altın
1551.2
Borsa
120396.11
Gram Altın
292.295
Bitcoin
47684.86

$1 billion estimated to be collected in Kanal Istanbul

The planned 45-kilometer (nearly 28-mile) canal to be built west of the city center on the European side of the Istanbul province, aims to boost the city's marine through-traffic capacity.

AA | 13.01.2020 - 13:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A mega-project to build a canal through Istanbul, Turkey, will provide safe passage to 185 ships daily, compared to 118-125 ships through Bosphorus Strait, Turkey's transport minister said on Monday.

THE PROJECT AIMS TO PREVENT RISKS

"An estimated total of $1 billion per year will be collected from ships passing through Canal Istanbul," Cahit Turhan told Anadolu Agency. Turkey's goal is to create a new waterway with a capacity to be thrice that of the Bosphorus Strait, he noted.

Kanal Istanbul project WATCH

He added that the Bosphorus was one of the most risky crossing points for maritime traffic, with increasing commercial transportation threatening the lives of people living around it.

$1 billion estimated to be collected in Kanal Istanbul

"There is a 53% increase in the amount of cargo carried by ships passing through the Bosphorus," he noted, adding that it was the amount of cargo and dangerous goods shipped through the narrow strait that was most alarming.

The mega-project, which aims to prevent risks posed by vessels carrying dangerous shipments through the Bosphorus Strait, was approved by the country's Environment and Urbanization Ministry.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish women's volleyball team beat Germany
Turkish team overcame Germany in the final of the European qualifier for the women's volleyball competition at this year's Olympic Games in Tokyo.
4.7 magnitude earthquake hits Istanbul
The earthquake measuring 4.7 magnitude struck 63 kilometers west of the city at around 1:38 pm.
Turkish FM condoles with Canada over plane crash
All 167 passengers and nine crew members died on the flight bound for Ukraine’s capital, Kiev.
Turkey completes anti-terror Operation Kıran
Turkey launched Operation Kiran in the country's southeast against YPG/PKK terrorists in the Van, Hakkari and Sirnak provinces.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İsmailağa Cemaati'ne ziyaret

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan'dan İsmailağa Cemaati'ne ziyaret

620
Süleyman Soylu'nun burnu kanadı

Süleyman Soylu'nun burnu kanadı

556
Bireysel Emeklilik Sistemi'yle toplanan para

Bireysel Emeklilik Sistemi'yle toplanan para

187
Irak S-400 almak için harekete geçti

Irak S-400 almak için harekete geçti

66
İngiltere, Almanya ve Fransa'dan İran'a ortak açıklama

İngiltere, Almanya ve Fransa'dan İran'a ortak açıklama

221
Merih Demiral sakatlandı

Merih Demiral sakatlandı

36
Juventus Roma'yı yenerek liderlik koltuğuna oturdu

Juventus Roma'yı yenerek liderlik koltuğuna oturdu

23
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir