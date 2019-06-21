taraftar değil haberciyiz
10 killed, 30 injured in suicide attack on Baghdad mosque

Nearly a dozen people have lost their lives and several others sustained injuries when a bomb explosion ripped through a mosque in the eastern flank of the Iraqi capital Baghdad.

AA | 21.06.2019 - 17:25..
At least 10 people were killed and dozens wounded on Friday when a suicide bomber targeted a Shia mosque in Iraq’s capital, Baghdad, according to a local security source.

The attack, carried out by an unknown assailant wearing an explosive belt, targeted a mosque in the Al-Baladiyat district of eastern Baghdad, Police Captain Ahmed Khalaf told Anadolu Agency.

NO CLAIM OF RESPONSIBILITY FOR DEADLY ATTACK

Following the attack, ambulances transported 10 bodies and about 30 injured victims of the blast to hospitals, he added.

10 killed, 30 injured in suicide attack on Baghdad mosque

The attack -- taking place amid traditional Friday prayers -- is regarded as the most violent of its kind in Baghdad in some months .

As of around noon GMT, there was no claim of responsibility for the attack.

