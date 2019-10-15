1000 sq km cleared of terrorist in Syria

Turkey’s ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Syria has cleared some 1,000 square kilometer (386 square mile) area of terrorists as of Tuesday morning, according to the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

TURKEY TO PROVIDE VOLUNTARY RESETTLEMENT

“As of this morning [Tuesday], we have liberated around 1,000 square kilometer area from occupation of the separatist terror group,” Erdoğan told the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

He said Turkey aims to clear the area of terrorists from Manbij, Syria to the Iraqi-Turkish border and to provide voluntary resettlement of around 3 million Syrians to their home.