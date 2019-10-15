taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8818
Euro
6.4759
Altın
1493.66
Borsa
95484.59
Gram Altın
282.163
Bitcoin
48913.99

1000 sq km cleared of terrorist in Syria

President Erdoğan speaking during a council in Baku said that the anti-terror operation to resettle around 3 million Syrians to their home.

AA | 15.10.2019 - 15:54..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkey’s ongoing anti-terror operation in northern Syria has cleared some 1,000 square kilometer (386 square mile) area of terrorists as of Tuesday morning, according to the country’s President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

TURKEY TO PROVIDE VOLUNTARY RESETTLEMENT

“As of this morning [Tuesday], we have liberated around 1,000 square kilometer area from occupation of the separatist terror group,” Erdoğan told the 7th Summit of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) in Azerbaijan's capital Baku.

1000 sq km cleared of terrorist in Syria

He said Turkey aims to clear the area of terrorists from Manbij, Syria to the Iraqi-Turkish border and to provide voluntary resettlement of around 3 million Syrians to their home.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rus basınından Türkiye'ye destek

Rus basınından Türkiye'ye destek

73
Meral Akşener, Suriye politikasını eleştirdi

Meral Akşener, Suriye politikasını eleştirdi

307
Trump sahte videoyu paylaşan ABC ile dalga geçti

Trump sahte videoyu paylaşan ABC ile dalga geçti

64
Şenol Güneş: Milletimize umut verdik

Şenol Güneş: Milletimize umut verdik

137
Volkswagen Türkiye’deki fabrika kararını erteledi

Volkswagen Türkiye’deki fabrika kararını erteledi

286
Meral Akşener'in tepki çeken Erdoğan sözleri

Meral Akşener'in tepki çeken Erdoğan sözleri

472
Dolar güne düşüşle başladı

Dolar güne düşüşle başladı

120
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir