102-year-old woman becomes the oldest skydiver in the world

A 102-year-old Australian woman became the world's oldest skydiver, falling 14,000 feet through the skies above Australia to raise money for charity.

Haber Merkezi | 12.12.2018 - 12:12..
Irene O’Shea, 102, completed a skydiving jump in South Australia Dec. 9, in a bid to raise money for the Motor Neuron Disease Association of South Australia. This was her third completed skydive since 2016.

Plunging over 14,000 feet, O’Shea made the dive on Sunday with Jed Smith, the same instructor she previously jumped with.

102-year-old woman becomes the oldest skydiver in the world WATCH

“Irene and Jed completed a smooth, beautiful freefall, falling at 220kph [136.7 mph] through wispy clouds, before a smooth parachute opening,” SA Skydiving rep Matt Teager told, noting that O’Shea “was an absolute joy to have on the dropzone.”

