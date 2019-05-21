taraftar değil haberciyiz
11 Daesh terrorists killed in Iraq

By late 2017, the Iraqi army with the help of a US-led military coalition had recovered most if not all lost territories from the notorious terrorist group.

AA | 21.05.2019 - 14:49..
Iraqi forces killed 11 Daesh militants in a security operation in northern Iraq, according to the defense ministry on Tuesday.

ELEVEN DAESH TERRORISTS KILLED

The operation in the Saladin province resulted in the destruction of three tunnels and the seizure of two-car bombs and 13 explosive belts, the ministry said in a statement. The ministry said the operation aimed at "imposing security and stability" in the area.

11 Daesh terrorists killed in Iraq

In mid-2014, Daesh overran roughly one third of Iraq, including the northern city of Mosul.

Although officials in Baghdad say Daesh’s presence in the country has been largely eradicated, the terrorist group has continued to stage sporadic attacks in Iraq's Nineveh, Kirkuk, Diyala, Saladin and Anbar provinces.

