12 Daesh-linked suspects arrested across Turkey

At least 12 people, allegedly linked to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, were arrested in anti-terror operations in Turkey, security sources said on Tuesday.

Turkish police arrested eight suspects during simultaneous raids in Istanbul, the central Konya province and the eastern province of Van, said a source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

THEY ARE ACCUSED OF GIVING FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO THE ORGANIZATION

The suspects are accused of robbery to support the terrorist group financially and carrying out activities to rescue Daesh/ISIS terrorists held by the terror group PYD-YPG/PKK in Syria.

One gun and eight bullets were seized in the addresses of the suspects.

Meanwhile, in Turkey's eastern province of Malatya, four suspects were arrested over alleged links to Daesh/ISIS.

The suspects were accused of spreading terrorist propaganda, recruiting members for Daesh/ISIS and attending meetings of the terrorist group in Istanbul, Malatya, Bursa, Sakarya and Elazig provinces across Turkey.