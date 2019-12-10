taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.795
Euro
6.4252
Altın
1466.53
Borsa
107932.4
Gram Altın
273.579
Bitcoin
42488.98

12 Daesh-linked suspects arrested across Turkey

Turkish police carry out simultaneous anti-terror operations in four provinces, including Istanbul.

AA | 10.12.2019 - 14:24..
  1. Haberler
  2. Politics
Whatsapp ile paylaş

At least 12 people, allegedly linked to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, were arrested in anti-terror operations in Turkey, security sources said on Tuesday.

Turkish police arrested eight suspects during simultaneous raids in Istanbul, the central Konya province and the eastern province of Van, said a source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

THEY ARE ACCUSED OF GIVING FINANCIAL SUPPORT TO THE ORGANIZATION

The suspects are accused of robbery to support the terrorist group financially and carrying out activities to rescue Daesh/ISIS terrorists held by the terror group PYD-YPG/PKK in Syria.

One gun and eight bullets were seized in the addresses of the suspects.

Meanwhile, in Turkey's eastern province of Malatya, four suspects were arrested over alleged links to Daesh/ISIS.

The suspects were accused of spreading terrorist propaganda, recruiting members for Daesh/ISIS and attending meetings of the terrorist group in Istanbul, Malatya, Bursa, Sakarya and Elazig provinces across Turkey.

YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
MetroPOLL'ün bu pazar seçim olsa anketi

MetroPOLL'ün bu pazar seçim olsa anketi

343
Şeyma Subaşı hayat şartları yüzünden namaz kılamıyor

Şeyma Subaşı hayat şartları yüzünden namaz kılamıyor

392
Konya’da canlı yayın yapan DHA muhabirine saldırı

Konya’da canlı yayın yapan DHA muhabirine saldırı

273
Selahattin Demirtaş yeniden hastaneye kaldırıldı

Selahattin Demirtaş yeniden hastaneye kaldırıldı

783
Nurettin Canikli 23 maddeyle AK Parti dönemini özetledi

Nurettin Canikli 23 maddeyle AK Parti dönemini özetledi

796
4 saat yatak bekleyen çocuk Boris Johnson'a özür diletti

4 saat yatak bekleyen çocuk Boris Johnson'a özür diletti

239
TÜSİAD konferansa çevirmen çağırmadı

TÜSİAD konferansa çevirmen çağırmadı

162
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir