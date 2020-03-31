taraftar değil haberciyiz
fuzulev

12-year-old Belgian girl dies from coronavirus

Health Ministry spokesman said that the girl had had a fever for three days before her death and tested positive for coronavirus.

A 12-year-old girl died in Belgium of the coronavirus, a spokesman for the health ministry said on Tuesday, and local media reported she was Europe’s youngest victim of the disease.

GIRL HAD HAD A FEVER FOR THREE DAYS BEFORE HER DEATH

“It is a rare event but one that devastates us,” virologist Emmanuel Andre told Belgium’s official daily news conference on the spread of disease.

While the coronavirus respiratory disease caused by the virus has affected the elderly more, the girl’s condition deteriorated after three days of fever, Belgian officials said.

Overall, Belgium’s death toll rose by 98 to a total of 705 people on Tuesday. The country reported 876 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed infections to 12,775. Some 4,920 people were hospitalized, meaning around a half of the medical services’ capacity was taken up by the coronavirus. Belgium expects the spread of the virus to peak in the coming days and weeks.

