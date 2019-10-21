120-hour pause to end on Tuesday evening

All eyes will be on the Turkey-Syria border on Tuesday evening, when the 120-hour pause of Ankara's counter-terror offensive ends.

NO EXTRA TIME WILL BE GIVEN

On Oct. 17, Turkey after talks with a top US official announced a brief respite in its Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria to allow for the withdrawal of terrorist YPG/PKK forces from a planned safe zone.

The Defense Ministry said that a total of 765 YPG/PKK terrorists, including seniors, were neutralized as part of the country’s counter-terrorism campaign in northern Syria.

Stressing that Turkey has liberated a total of 111 settlements in northern Syria including Ras al Ayn and Tel Abyad districts, it added that 1,500 square kilometers (579 square miles) of the territory was rescued from the terror group.