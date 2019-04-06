taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.62515
Euro
6.31265
Altın
1291.65
Borsa
98783.36
Gram Altın
233.66

1,237 irregular migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross to Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria.

AA | 06.04.2019 - 10:00..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

At least 1,227 irregular migrants were held across Turkey on Friday, according to security sources.

ONE ALLEGED HUMAN SMUGGLER WAS ALSO ARRESTED

In the northwestern Edirne province bordering Greece and Bulgaria gendarmerie forces held some 287 migrants, said a source, on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media. Meanwhile, police held some 496 irregular migrants in the same province when they were trying to illegally cross to Bulgaria.

1,237 irregular migrants held across Turkey

In northwestern Kırklareli province, gendarmerie forces held 43 migrants during regular patrols, another source said. One alleged human smuggler was also arrested in the operation.

1,237 irregular migrants held across Turkey

In the northwestern province of Tekirdağ, police held 181 irregular migrants during regular patrols. The police also arrested one alleged human smuggler. Meanwhile, some 71 irregular migrants were held in two different operations in Aegean Aydın province.

1,237 irregular migrants held across Turkey

Separately, in Aegean İzmir province, 119 irregular migrants aboard rubber boats were held by the Turkish Coast Guard off the coast of Özdere. Security forces also arrested one alleged human smuggler.

1,237 irregular migrants held across Turkey

In the southeastern Siirt province, gendarmerie forces held 30 irregular migrants for reportedly trying to illegally enter Turkey. All of the migrants were later referred to provincial migration directorates.

1,237 irregular migrants held across Turkey

Turkey has been the main route for refugees trying to cross into Europe, especially since the beginning of the civil war in Syria. Some 268,000 irregular migrants were held in Turkey in 2018, according to the Interior Ministry. The migrants were mostly Afghan, Pakistani, Syrian and Iraqi nationals.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Yusufeli ilçesinde seçim sonucuna itirazlar bitmiyor

Yusufeli ilçesinde seçim sonucuna itirazlar bitmiyor

52
Kırklareli’de geçersiz oy nöbeti

Kırklareli’de geçersiz oy nöbeti

48
Atatürk Havalimanı'nda son sefer Singapur'a yapıldı

Atatürk Havalimanı'nda son sefer Singapur'a yapıldı

35
CHP'li Mahmut Tanal: İnternetimizi yavaşlattılar

CHP'li Mahmut Tanal: İnternetimizi yavaşlattılar

142
Sigaraya zam geldi

Sigaraya zam geldi

170
Atatürk Havalimanı’nda taşınma yoğunlaştı

Atatürk Havalimanı’nda taşınma yoğunlaştı

17
Hopa'da yeni belediyeden klasik müzik yayını

Hopa'da yeni belediyeden klasik müzik yayını

112
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir