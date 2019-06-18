taraftar değil haberciyiz
128 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

According to the report, terror suspects include on-duty soldiers being sought for communicating with terror group members.

AA | 18.06.2019 - 10:53..
Turkish prosecutors have issued arrest warrants for 128 people with suspected links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup, a judicial source said Tuesday.

128 SUSPECTED ARRESTED

The warrants were issued as part of a probe into the terror group's clandestine network in the Turkish Armed Forces by prosecutors in western Izmir and central Konya provinces.

İzmir prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 65 suspects, according to the source who asked not to be named due to restriction on speaking to media. The suspects include 48 on-duty soldiers who were found to have communicated with "covert imams" of FETO via payphone.

128 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Konya prosecutors issued arrest warrants for 63 more suspects, another judicial source said. They had also been in contact with the imams. Also, security operations were carried out across 30 provinces.

