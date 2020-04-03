taraftar değil haberciyiz
$128 million dollars donated as part of Turkish campaign

On Monday, President Erdoğan launched the National Solidarity Campaign to aid fight coronavirus pandemic.

Turkey has so far raised around 847 million Turkish liras (nearly $128 million) donation as part of the National Solidarity Campaign to aid fight the coronavirus pandemic, the country’s Communications Directorate said on Thursday.

CABINET MEMBER ARE AMONG THE DONATORS

The directorate made the announcement on Twitter.

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday launched the campaign to aid fight the novel coronavirus, donating seven of his monthly salaries to the initiative.

Cabinet members and lawmakers donated 5.2 million Turkish liras ($791,000) to the campaign.

