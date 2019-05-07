13 killed in Mexico jet crash

A plane crash in a remote mountain region in northern Mexico claimed the lives of all 13 people on board, including a family of five that were flying back from watching a boxing match in Las Vegas, authorities and local media said on Monday.

3 CREW, 10 PASSENGERS

The wreckage of the plane that took off from Las Vegas on Sunday was found via aerial surveillance in the northern municipality of Ocampo, the government of Coahuila state said in a statement.

Mexican media reported that the passengers had been to a boxing match between Mexican boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and US fighter Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas on Saturday. The nationalities of the victims were not immediately clear. The surnames of the three crew and 10 passengers published by the Coahuila government were all Hispanic.

The victims were between 19 and 57 years old, according to a version of the passenger list published in Mexican media.

Mexican broadcaster Televisa said that the pilot had intended to descend to avoid a storm.