taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1482
Euro
6.8874
Altın
1281.02
Borsa
91254.69
Gram Altın
253.028

13 killed in Mexico jet crash

A photograph published on local television network Milenio showed what it said were the burnt remnants of the plane, broken into pieces, spread over charred earth.

REUTERS | 07.05.2019 - 14:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

A plane crash in a remote mountain region in northern Mexico claimed the lives of all 13 people on board, including a family of five that were flying back from watching a boxing match in Las Vegas, authorities and local media said on Monday.

3 CREW, 10 PASSENGERS

The wreckage of the plane that took off from Las Vegas on Sunday was found via aerial surveillance in the northern municipality of Ocampo, the government of Coahuila state said in a statement.

13 killed in Mexico jet crash

Mexican media reported that the passengers had been to a boxing match between Mexican boxer Saul “Canelo” Alvarez and US fighter Daniel Jacobs in Las Vegas on Saturday. The nationalities of the victims were not immediately clear. The surnames of the three crew and 10 passengers published by the Coahuila government were all Hispanic.

13 killed in Mexico jet crash

The victims were between 19 and 57 years old, according to a version of the passenger list published in Mexican media.

Mexican broadcaster Televisa said that the pilot had intended to descend to avoid a storm.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek veren sanatçılar

Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek veren sanatçılar

1103
AK Partili Vekil: Tuttuğumuz oruç bizi kurtarmayabilir

AK Partili Vekil: Tuttuğumuz oruç bizi kurtarmayabilir

504
Athena Gökhan'dan Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek

Athena Gökhan'dan Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek

1614
Meral Akşener YSK kararını yorumladı

Meral Akşener YSK kararını yorumladı

1108
Bergüzar Korel'den YSK'nın kararına tepki

Bergüzar Korel'den YSK'nın kararına tepki

1082
İstanbul genelinde YSK protestoları

İstanbul genelinde YSK protestoları

462
Mısıroğlu'nun cenazesinde Atatürk pankartına gözaltı

Mısıroğlu'nun cenazesinde Atatürk pankartına gözaltı

478
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir