taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.8224
Euro
6.6214
Altın
1399.5
Borsa
94022.28
Gram Altın
262.045

Turkish airstrikes hit PKK terror targets in N. Iraq

According to the report, Turkish airstrikes destroy weapon pits, shelters and ammunition depots used by terror group in Sinat-Haftanin region

AA | 23.06.2019 - 10:11..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish warplanes have targeted terrorist positions in northern Iraq, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

PKK IS RESPONSIBLE FOR 40.000 DEATHS

The airstrikes carried out in the Sinat-Haftanin region destroyed weapon pits, shelters and arms depots used by the PKK terrorists, the ministry said in a Twitter post.

Turkish airstrikes hit PKK terror targets in N. Iraq

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU  has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İngiliz Kraliyet Kupası Yarışına Dubai Emiri de katıldı

İngiliz Kraliyet Kupası Yarışına Dubai Emiri de katıldı

237
Trump İran'ı yok etmekle tehdit etti

Trump İran'ı yok etmekle tehdit etti

133
Özcan Deniz'in ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

Özcan Deniz'in ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

85
İstanbul'da oy verme işlemi başladı

İstanbul'da oy verme işlemi başladı

153
Bisiklet düşüren Suriyeli darbedildi

Bisiklet düşüren Suriyeli darbedildi

93
Alman polisinden iklim değişikliği göstericilerine dayak

Alman polisinden iklim değişikliği göstericilerine dayak

35
Metin Feyzioğlu'ndan S-400 açıklaması

Metin Feyzioğlu'ndan S-400 açıklaması

31
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir