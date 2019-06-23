Turkish airstrikes hit PKK terror targets in N. Iraq

Turkish warplanes have targeted terrorist positions in northern Iraq, Turkey’s Defense Ministry said on Saturday.

PKK IS RESPONSIBLE FOR 40.000 DEATHS

The airstrikes carried out in the Sinat-Haftanin region destroyed weapon pits, shelters and arms depots used by the PKK terrorists, the ministry said in a Twitter post.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.