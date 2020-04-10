138,000 Turkish citizens quarantined amid outbreak

A total of 138,000 Turkish citizens have been quarantined across the nation as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the country's interior minister said Thursday.

Out of them, 122,500 people are quarantined at 180 locations nationwide, while the others stay in dormitories, Süleyman Soylu added.

10 MILLION MASKS WERE DISTRUBED

He said 85-90 percent of the public was isolating themselves on weekdays across major cities. Penalties were imposed on 26,000 people who violated the lockdown orders, he added.

Soylu went on to say 10 million masks were being distributed every day, and the same amount was being produced.

They are trying to raise the production to 20 million units shortly.