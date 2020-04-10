taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.6805
Euro
7.3129
Altın
1677
Borsa
95834.44
Gram Altın
361.46
Bitcoin
46750.54

138,000 Turkish citizens quarantined amid outbreak

Interior minister Fahrettin Koca said that 85-90 of the public isolates themselves at home on weekdays.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

138,000 Turkish citizens quarantined amid outbreak

A total of 138,000 Turkish citizens have been quarantined across the nation as part of measures to curb the spread of coronavirus, the country's interior minister said Thursday.

Out of them, 122,500 people are quarantined at 180 locations nationwide, while the others stay in dormitories, Süleyman Soylu added.

10 MILLION MASKS WERE DISTRUBED

He said 85-90 percent of the public was isolating themselves on weekdays across major cities. Penalties were imposed on 26,000 people who violated the lockdown orders, he added.

138,000 Turkish citizens quarantined amid outbreak

Soylu went on to say 10 million masks were being distributed every day, and the same amount was being produced.

They are trying to raise the production to 20 million units shortly.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkey's coronavirus death toll rises to 908
According to the latest data from the health ministry, the total number of registered cases surpasses 42,282 in the country as 4,056 more people test positive for the virus.
Turkish Armed Forces take measures against coronavirus
According to the new regulations, Turkish soldiers have to follow a set of precautionary measures against the deadly coronavirus.
Coronavirus pandemic categorized as urgent situations
The government decision comes as novel coronavirus spreads throughout the country.
British gov’t thanks Turkey for sending medical supplies
British Foreign Minister also thanked President Erdoğan for wishes for a speedy recovery to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Atatürk ve Mevlana'yı aşağılayan Stand-up'çı hakkında gözaltı kararı
Atatürk ve Mevlana'yı aşağılayan Stand-up'çı hakkında gözaltı kararı
762
Putin koronayla mücadeleyi Türklerle savaşmaya benzetti
Putin koronayla mücadeleyi Türklerle savaşmaya benzetti
189
DSÖ koronavirüs mücadelesinde Türkiye'yi örnek gösterdi
DSÖ koronavirüs mücadelesinde Türkiye'yi örnek gösterdi
96
Afrin Bülbül'e Türk bayrağı işlendi
Afrin Bülbül'e Türk bayrağı işlendi
96
Koronavirüs sigara içenleri 2 kat daha fazla etkiliyor
Koronavirüs sigara içenleri 2 kat daha fazla etkiliyor
26
DEAŞ üst düzey yöneticisi tekrar tutuklandı
DEAŞ üst düzey yöneticisi tekrar tutuklandı
153
Tokat'ta baygın bulunan genç kız hayatını kaybetti
Tokat'ta baygın bulunan genç kız hayatını kaybetti
4
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir