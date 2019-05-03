15 civilians killed in Nigeria

At least 15 civilians were killed when gunmen stormed two adjoining villages in Nigeria's northwestern Katsina state, police said on Thursday.

15 DEAD

Gambo Isa, police spokesman in the region, said on Thursday that around 150 gunmen riding motorbikes attacked Gobirawa and Sha Ka Wuce communities, stealing their properties and setting their homes ablaze.

"It is true that 15 people died in the attacks in the two communities while dozens of houses were torched," Isa told Anadolu Agency. He said police personnel have been dispatched to the areas to restore normalcy while security agencies stepped up surveillance to prevent future attacks.

Earlier, the parliament summoned President Muhammadu Buhari to come and brief the lawmakers on rising insecurity in parts of the country.