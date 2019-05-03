taraftar değil haberciyiz
15 FETO-linked terrorists arrested

Terrorists in northwestern Edirne province were planning to cross to Greece.

03.05.2019
Turkish security forces on Thursday arrested a total of 15 people for their suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) in the country’s northwest, as they were planning to cross to Greece.

15 TERRORIST ARRESTED

According to gendarmerie command, four suspects were arrested in Doyran village of Edirne province, while the remaining 11 suspects were held in Karayusuf village, only several kilometers away from the Greek border.

FETO and its US based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

