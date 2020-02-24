taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1372
Euro
6.6417
Altın
1662.55
Borsa
116829.39
Gram Altın
327.184
Bitcoin
59863.65

150 dead in last 24 hours, death toll rises to 2,594

Outside mainland China, there are 74 registered cases in Hong Kong and 10 others in Macau.

AA | 24.02.2020 - 09:28..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The death toll in China from the coronavirus outbreak has risen to 2,594, the country’s National Health Commission said Monday.

TOTAL CONFIRMED CASES REPORTED MORE THAN 77,000

The commission said 150 people have died in the past 24 hours while 409 new cases were detected by health authorities, bringing the total number of confirmed cases to more than 77,000.

150 dead in last 24 hours, death toll rises to 2,594

Around 97,000 people are currently under medical care, while the number of discharged patients totals around 25,000.

150 dead in last 24 hours, death toll rises to 2,594

The coronavirus has spread to more than 25 other countries including the US, the UK, Singapore, France, Russia, Spain and India.

150 dead in last 24 hours, death toll rises to 2,594

The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared the outbreak an international health emergency.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Coronavirus death toll rises to 3 in Italy
Education Minister Lucia Azzolina said academic activities would be suspended from Feb. 24-29 in the regions with the highest coronavirus risk.
Magnitude 5.9 quake hits Iran, strikes Turkey’s border
At least nine people died and 37 others were injured in eastern Turkey, the country's health minister said.
Turkish father mourns the death of his son
5 people with Turkish roots killed in Wednesday's racist terrorist attack in Germany.
Iraq reports first infection in coronavirus outbreak
A student recently returning from Iran tested positive for the virus.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Rumlarda Fransız gemisi ve ABD üssü sevinci
Rumlarda Fransız gemisi ve ABD üssü sevinci
76
Dublör Hughes Barstow dışındaki roket kazasında öldü
Dublör Hughes Barstow dışındaki roket kazasında öldü
121
Ali Koç'un taraftarların üzerine yürüdüğü anlar
Ali Koç'un taraftarların üzerine yürüdüğü anlar
78
Mustafa Cengiz: Mayısta ipi göğüsleriz
Mustafa Cengiz: Mayısta ipi göğüsleriz
22
Donald Trump anketlerde önde gidiyor
Donald Trump anketlerde önde gidiyor
10
Elazığ'da depremzedeler konteynerlere yerleşmeye başladı
Elazığ'da depremzedeler konteynerlere yerleşmeye başladı
27
Cengiz Ünder'li Roma, galibiyet hasretine son verdi
Cengiz Ünder'li Roma, galibiyet hasretine son verdi
1
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir