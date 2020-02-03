taraftar değil haberciyiz
151,000 more civilians flee attacks in Syria's Idlib

The attacks by the Assad regime forces, Iranian-backed terror groups and Russian strikes stand as the main reasons behind the forced migration.

AA | 03.02.2020 - 13:23..
The ongoing attacks by Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria and its allies forced some 151,000 civilians to flee their homes in Idlib, a de-escalation zone in northwestern Syria, over the last week, according to sources on the ground.

692,000 CIVILIANS TOOK REFUGEE IN 2019

Mohammad Hallaj, director of Syria's Response Coordination Group, said the forced migration gained momentum in Eriha, Jabal Zawiya and Saraqib regions of Idlib due to intensified attacks.

The majority of the displaced people arrived at the camps near Turkish border while some others took refuge in the areas cleared of terror elements following Turkey's military campaigns.

Since 2016, Turkey has launched a trio of successful anti-terrorist operations across its border into northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor: Operations Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (October 2019).

With the latest displacements, the number of people displaced from Idlib and Aleppo since November 2019 has mounted to 692,000.

France to deploy 600 additional troops in West Africa
French President Emmanuel Macron recently met with the leaders of Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad, Niger and Mauritania to discuss security issues at a summit in Pau, France.
UK police shoot man in terrorism-related stabbing attack
Police have shot dead a man after a stabbing attack in south London that left three people wounded.
Russia: Trump’s M. East plan contravenes UN resolutions
On Tuesday, U.S. President Donald Trump released his plan to end the Israeli-Palestinian dispute at the White House alongside Netanyahu, with no Palestinian officials present.
Indonesia evacuates citizens from China
Indonesia’s Lion Air announced Wednesday it will temporarily suspend all its flights to China as of Feb. 1.
