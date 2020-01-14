At least 10 people are missing in China after a road collapsed in the country's central region, local media reported on Tuesday.

PUBLIC BUS FELL INTO THE HOLE

Authorities in Qinghai Province told state-run Xinhua news that 15 people were injured when the incident occurred late on Monday in the provincial capital Xining.

16 dead after road collapses in China WATCH

The report said the incident happened at around 5:30 p.m. (0930GMT), when a public bus fell into the hole.

It added that the street that collapsed saw heavy traffic on daily basis.