1st trial session in Khashoggi murder case held Riyadh

Saudi Public Prosecution has demanded death sentences for five of 11 defendants.

AA | 03.01.2019 - 13:53..
The first trial session of suspects in the Jamal Khashoggi murder case was held Thursday in the Saudi capital Riyadh.

A criminal court in Riyadh held the trial session for 11 defendants, local media reported, citing a statement issued by the Saudi Public Prosecution. The Public Prosecution has demanded the death sentence for five defendants.



Khashoggi, an occasional contributor to The Washington Post, went missing after entering the Saudi Consulate in Istanbul on Oct. 2.

After producing various contradictory explanations, Riyadh acknowledged that he was killed inside the consulate building, blaming the act on a botched rendition operation.

