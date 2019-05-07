2 police officers killed by Daesh terrorısts in Iraq

Two police officers were killed in an attack by Daesh terrorists in Iraq's northern Kirkuk province, a police source said Tuesday.

2 DEAD

Police Captain Hamed al-Obeidi told Anadolu Agency that terrorists had attacked a security checkpoint in Kirkuk’s northwestern Al-Debis district.

Two federal police officers were killed in the assault while another three were injured, al-Obeidi said.

Although officials in Baghdad say the Daesh presence in Iraq has been largely eradicated, the terrorist group has continued to stage sporadic attacks in the Nineveh, Kirkuk, Diyala, Saladin and Anbar provinces.