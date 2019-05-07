taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.1434
Euro
6.8773
Altın
1279.43
Borsa
91468.4
Gram Altın
252.81

2 police officers killed by Daesh terrorısts in Iraq

Terrorists attack security checkpoint in Kirkuk’s northwestern Al-Debis district, police sources say.

AA | 07.05.2019 - 15:20..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Two police officers were killed in an attack by Daesh terrorists in Iraq's northern Kirkuk province, a police source said Tuesday.

2 DEAD

Police Captain Hamed al-Obeidi told Anadolu Agency that terrorists had attacked a security checkpoint in Kirkuk’s northwestern Al-Debis district.

Two federal police officers were killed in the assault while another three were injured, al-Obeidi said.

2 police officers killed by Daesh terrorısts in Iraq

Although officials in Baghdad say the Daesh presence in Iraq has been largely eradicated, the terrorist group has continued to stage sporadic attacks in the Nineveh, Kirkuk, Diyala, Saladin and Anbar provinces.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek veren sanatçılar

Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek veren sanatçılar

1192
AK Partili Vekil: Tuttuğumuz oruç bizi kurtarmayabilir

AK Partili Vekil: Tuttuğumuz oruç bizi kurtarmayabilir

527
Athena Gökhan'dan Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek

Athena Gökhan'dan Ekrem İmamoğlu'na destek

1723
Meral Akşener YSK kararını yorumladı

Meral Akşener YSK kararını yorumladı

1148
Bergüzar Korel'den YSK'nın kararına tepki

Bergüzar Korel'den YSK'nın kararına tepki

1183
İstanbul genelinde YSK protestoları

İstanbul genelinde YSK protestoları

492
Mısıroğlu'nun cenazesinde Atatürk pankartına gözaltı

Mısıroğlu'nun cenazesinde Atatürk pankartına gözaltı

538
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir