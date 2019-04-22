taraftar değil haberciyiz
2 Turkish engineers among dead in Sri Lanka bombings

Two Turkish engineers were among the people who lost their lives in Sunday's terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka.

AA | 22.04.2019 - 10:24..
Two Turkish engineers were among the people who lost their lives in Sunday's terrorist attacks in Sri Lanka, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu said Sunday on Twitter.

TWO TURKISH ENGINEERS KILLED

"Unfortunately, we lost our citizens, Serhan Selçuk Narici and Yiğit Ali Çavuş, in the treacherous attacks in Sri Lanka," Çavuşoğlu tweeted. Extending his condolences to families of the victims, Çavuşoğlu said: "We are in contact with their families and we will ensure quick return of the bodies to our country."

Those who cannot hear from relatives in the country can reach Turkish Embassy in Colombo on +94 (76) 766 7339, and Consulate on +90 (312) 292 29 29, the Turkish Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement.

“Our citizens in Sri Lanka are strongly encouraged to follow the announcements of the local security forces and the Turkish Embassy in Colombo,” the statement added.

A total of 207 people were killed in multiple blasts, targeting churches and hotels in Sri Lanka on Sunday, according to local broadcaster Derana.

