2 villages liberated in Syria within the scope of the operation

Two villages west of Tal Abyad town were cleared of terrorists.

AA | 10.10.2019 - 16:07..
Turkey’s newly launched anti-terror operation in northern Syria liberated two villages of Tal Abyad town from terrorists on Thursday.

TURKEY STARTED TO SECURE ITS BORDERS

The villages of al-Yabisah and Tal Fandar were the first ones cleared of terrorists as part of the Operation Peace Spring -- launched Wednesday east of the Euphrates River in northern Syria to secure its borders by eliminating terrorist elements and to ensure the safe return of Syrian refugees and Syria’s territorial integrity.

2 villages liberated in Syria within the scope of the operation

Syrian National Army forces are taking security precautions in the villages located west of Tal Abyad.

