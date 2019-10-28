20 Daesh-linked terror suspects arrested in Turkey

A total of 20 people were arrested Monday in the capital Ankara for their suspected links to Daesh terrorist organization, also known as ISIS, a security source said.

TURKISH FORCES RUN ANTI-TERROR CAMPAIGNS AGAISNT DAESH THREAT

The suspects, all foreign nationals, were arrested by counter-terrorism units of the provincial police department, said the source, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

More than 300 people have been killed in suicide bombings and armed attacks targeting civilians claimed by the terrorist organization in Turkey in recent years.

Turkish security forces have been involved in a long-running campaign to thwart Daesh/ISIS attacks.