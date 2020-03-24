taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.4552
Euro
6.9802
Altın
1606.13
Borsa
88864.23
Gram Altın
334.066
Bitcoin
43513.65

2020 Olympics officially postponed

International Olympic Committee announced that the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was postponed for 1 year due to coronavirus outbreak.

REUTERS | 24.03.2020 - 16:44..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) and the Japanese government agreed to postpone the Tokyo 2020 Olympics for one year as the world grapples with the impact of coronavirus, the committee said in a statement on Tuesday.

"A DATE NOT LATER THAN SUMMER 2021"

''In the present circumstances and based on the information provided by the WHO [World Health Organization] today, the IOC President and the Prime Minister of Japan have concluded that the Games of the XXXII Olympiad in Tokyo must be rescheduled to a date beyond 2020 but not later than summer 2021,'' the statement noted.

2020 Olympics officially postponed

The IOC also added that the Olympic flame will stay in Japan and the games will remain to be called as ''the Olympic and Paralympic Games Tokyo 2020.''

İlginizi Çekebilir
Spain confirms 2,696 coronavirus deaths
In total, the country reported 2,696 deaths and 39,673 cases.
NATO soldiers quarantined after tested positive for coronavirus
According to NATO-led Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan’s Kabul, 38 personnel exhibiting flu-like symptoms are in isolation.
UK deployes military across country amid lockdown
British Ministry of Defence orders 20,000 troops to stand ready to take part in the most serious health crisis in decades.
Total of 1,934 deaths reported in Iran
In the last 24 hours, 122 more people died.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Market ve toplu taşımalara koronavirüs tedbirleri
Market ve toplu taşımalara koronavirüs tedbirleri
416
Kendini polis gibi tanıtıp yaşlı vatandaşı korkuttu
Kendini polis gibi tanıtıp yaşlı vatandaşı korkuttu
556
Koronavirüsün yayılma süreci ve son durum
Koronavirüsün yayılma süreci ve son durum
64
İngiltere'de koronayı yenen Türk, süreci anlattı
İngiltere'de koronayı yenen Türk, süreci anlattı
120
Vuhan'da karantina kaldırılıyor
Vuhan'da karantina kaldırılıyor
234
Beyaz Saray'da Trump'a koronavirüs şakası
Beyaz Saray'da Trump'a koronavirüs şakası
56
Boris Johnson sokağa çıkma yasağı ilan ettiğini duyurdu
Boris Johnson sokağa çıkma yasağı ilan ettiğini duyurdu
68
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir