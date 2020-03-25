taraftar değil haberciyiz
2077 people dies so far from coronavirus in Iran

The total number of people infected with the coronavirus has climbed to 27,017, an Iranian health ministry official tweeted.

AA | 25.03.2020 - 13:37..
  World
A total of 143 people in Iran have died of coronavirus over the last 24 hours, pushing the death toll up to 2,077, said Iranian health authorities on Wednesday.

INTERNATIONAL TRAVEL BAN

Iranian government spokesman Ali Rabiei said in a televised statement that President Hassan Rouhani took new measures to prevent the spread of coronavirus including an international and inter-city travel ban.

Iran's Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei, has said Iran could not trust the US, alluding without evidence to conspiracy theories that America may have been behind the virus.

