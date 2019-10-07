taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7498
Euro
6.3204
Altın
1497.82
Borsa
104737.21
Gram Altın
276.627
Bitcoin
47045.96

21 arrested in London climate change protests

A small group of activists locked themselves to a mock nuclear missile outside the Ministry of Defense.

REUTERS | 07.10.2019 - 16:06..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Police have so far arrested 21 climate activists, they said on Monday, at the start of two weeks of planned peaceful civil disobedience in London that will call for urgent government action to curb carbon emissions.

PROTESTERS BLOCKED A BRIDGE

The protests, which organizers expect to bring 10,000 people to the British capital, are part of what Extinction Rebellion activists call an "international rebellion", with similar actions taking part in Australia, the Netherlands and elsewhere.

21 arrested in London climate change protests

Reuters reporters in London’s government district of Westminster saw activists block a bridge and several roads as the protests gathered pace early on Monday.

21 arrested in London climate change protests

A pair of activists parked a car in the middle of a major road and attached themselves to it. A Reuters photographer saw more than a dozen police officers surrounding the vehicle as two of them tried to cut the activists free.

21 arrested in London climate change protests

Separately, large groups of activists blocked Lambeth Bridge and Parliament Street, both locations close to the Houses of Parliament. They carried banners with slogans such as "Climate change denies our children a future unless we act now".

21 arrested in London climate change protests


Extinction Rebellion came to prominence in April when it disrupted traffic in central London for 11 days. More than 1,000 activists were arrested at that time, of whom 850 were prosecuted for various public disorder offences. So far, 250 have been convicted.

The police have adopted more proactive tactics to deal with the group this time.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
YPG'liler Amerika'ya isyan ediyor

YPG'liler Amerika'ya isyan ediyor

313
ABD: Türkiye'nin operasyonunu desteklemeyeceğiz

ABD: Türkiye'nin operasyonunu desteklemeyeceğiz

338
Ermeni dövüşçü MMA maçında Türk rakibini öldürmeye çalıştı

Ermeni dövüşçü MMA maçında Türk rakibini öldürmeye çalıştı

132
ABD askerleri çekildi, üsler boş kaldı

ABD askerleri çekildi, üsler boş kaldı

209
ABD, Suriye sınırından çekiliyor

ABD, Suriye sınırından çekiliyor

208
Azerbaycan'da hoparlörden ezan okumaya yasak geldi

Azerbaycan'da hoparlörden ezan okumaya yasak geldi

418
İran da Türkiye'nin Suriye operasyonundan endişeli

İran da Türkiye'nin Suriye operasyonundan endişeli

158
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir