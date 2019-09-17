taraftar değil haberciyiz
At least 24 die at Afghan election rally due to blast

An explosion hit near a campaign rally for Afghan President Ashraf Ghani on Tuesday.

REUTERS | 17.09.2019 - 12:25..
An explosion near an election rally attended by Afghan President Ashraf Ghani killed 24 people and injured 31 others, a health official said, but Ghani was unhurt according to an aide.

Ghani had been due to address the rally in Charikar, capital of Parwan province, north of Kabul, when the suspected militant attack occurred.

SUICIDE BOMBER

"Women and children are among them and most of the victims seem to be the civilians. Ambulances are still operating, and the number of casualties may rise," said Abdul Qasim Sangin, head of the provincial hospital.

A local government official said the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber. "The president is unharmed," Ghani’s aide said.

There was no claim of responsibility from any militant group after the blast.

In a separate incident, an explosion killed at least three people in the centre of Kabul, police officials said. Ambulances and Afghan forces rushed to the blast site.

Taliban commanders have vowed to intensify clashes with the Afghan and foreign forces to dissuade people from voting in the Sept. 28 presidential election, when Ghani will bid for a second five-year term.

