2.5 billion students to take university admission test

University entrance exams will be held on the weekend in 188 centers across the country, including northern Cyprus.

AA | 13.06.2019 - 15:26..
Over 2.5 million Turkish students will take the country's national university entrance exams this weekend, the head of Turkey’s examination body said on Thursday.

ON JUNE 15-16

"The YKS [Higher Education Institutions Examination], which consists of three rounds, will be held in total of 188 exam centers, including the Lefkosa Exam Center [in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus]," Halis Aygün, head of Measuring, Selection and Placement Center (OSYM), told Anadolu Agency.

Aygün said the YKS was the most comprehensive and widely-participated among all other examinations organized by the institution. He added that all the preparations for the exam which will be held on June 15-16, and all exam papers have been delivered to the provinces and districts.

The exam rounds include a Basic Proficiency Test (TYT), an Area Qualification Test (AYT), and a Foreign Language Test (YDT).

