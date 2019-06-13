2.5 billion students to take university admission test

Over 2.5 million Turkish students will take the country's national university entrance exams this weekend, the head of Turkey’s examination body said on Thursday.

ON JUNE 15-16

"The YKS [Higher Education Institutions Examination], which consists of three rounds, will be held in total of 188 exam centers, including the Lefkosa Exam Center [in Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus]," Halis Aygün, head of Measuring, Selection and Placement Center (OSYM), told Anadolu Agency.

Aygün said the YKS was the most comprehensive and widely-participated among all other examinations organized by the institution. He added that all the preparations for the exam which will be held on June 15-16, and all exam papers have been delivered to the provinces and districts.

The exam rounds include a Basic Proficiency Test (TYT), an Area Qualification Test (AYT), and a Foreign Language Test (YDT).