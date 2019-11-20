taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.7199
Euro
6.3339
Altın
1475.34
Borsa
107528.68
Gram Altın
271.136
Bitcoin
46434.8

25 Bolivian killed in the political unrest

Former President Evo Morales had said on Twitter that a massacre had occurred.

AA | 20.11.2019 - 09:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The death toll from Bolivia's political unrest has risen to 25, local media reported Tuesday.

POLICE SHOW NO MERCY

The turmoil began in October when President Evo Morales won a controversial fourth term in office. Protesters took to the streets claiming the elections were rigged.

25 Bolivian killed in the political unrest

After weeks of protests, Morales resigned from his position and moved to Mexico, where he was offered political asylum. In his place, conservative senator Jeanine Anez announced she would be interim president.

25 Bolivian killed in the political unrest

But the protests have not died down. Since Morales left for Mexico, mostly rural and indigenous protesters who support him have shown up in the capital La Paz and other major cities. They say the political change is a coup.

25 Bolivian killed in the political unrest

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
300 bin TL ödül ile aranan teröristin yakalanma anları

300 bin TL ödül ile aranan teröristin yakalanma anları

119
FETÖ'nün finans kaynaklarına darbe

FETÖ'nün finans kaynaklarına darbe

39
Trump: Düzmece bir mahkeme

Trump: Düzmece bir mahkeme

44
İsrail, Suriye'de rejim ve İran hedeflerini vurdu

İsrail, Suriye'de rejim ve İran hedeflerini vurdu

105
TürkAkım'da iki boru hattı da doğalgazla dolduruldu

TürkAkım'da iki boru hattı da doğalgazla dolduruldu

27
Tosuncuk Ukrayna'da aranıyor

Tosuncuk Ukrayna'da aranıyor

50
Euro 2020'ye giden takımlar belli oldu

Euro 2020'ye giden takımlar belli oldu

6
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir