25 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested by Turkish forces

Turkish police on Tuesday arrested 25 suspects for their suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup attempt, security sources said.

SIMULTANEOUS RAIDS

The arrests came after prosecutors in Ankara issued arrest warrants for 43 suspects. The police conducted simultaneous raids across the country to arrest the suspects.

Eleven suspects were arrested on charges of using the terror group’s encrypted smartphone messaging app, ByLock, according to a statement from the prosecutor’s office. Fourteen suspects were also arrested over irregularities during the 2013 judges recruitment exams in favor of the FETO-linked candidates.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup on July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.