taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.101
Euro
6.8324
Altın
1284.36
Borsa
85150.69
Gram Altın
251.777

257 suspects arrested amid post-election riots in Indonesia

Argo Yuwono, the spokesman for Jakarta Police, said the suspects were arrested after clashing with the police, attempting to destroy the front gate of Bawaslu building, and setting cars a fire.

AA | 24.05.2019 - 10:19..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Police arrested nearly 260 people in clashes following a mass protest in the capital Jakarta on Wednesday.

257 SUSPECTS ARRESTED

The arrests for at least 257 suspects were made around the Election Supervisory Agency (Bawaslu) building, as well as Petamburan and Gambir areas.

The police confiscated Molotov cocktails, arrows, sickles, firecrackers, black flags and cell phones as evidence. Stuffed in envelopes, nearly 300,000 Indonesian Rupiah ($20.76) were also seized. Separately, police seized 5,000,000 Rupiah ($346) for alleged operations. "We are still looking for the ones who gave the funds," police said.

257 suspects arrested amid post-election riots in Indonesia

The provocateurs, he said, instructed other people through the WhatsApp group chat to attack President Joko Widodo as he delivers a victory speech to residents of Johar Baru, in central Jakarta, Tuesday.

257 suspects arrested amid post-election riots in Indonesia

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
İYİ Parti'de tüzük kurultayı

İYİ Parti'de tüzük kurultayı

71
Elazığ'da gri listedeki PKK'lı etkisiz hale getirildi

Elazığ'da gri listedeki PKK'lı etkisiz hale getirildi

87
İstanbul'da gök gürültülü sabah

İstanbul'da gök gürültülü sabah

37
Hava değişimine gelen asker intihar etti

Hava değişimine gelen asker intihar etti

38
Yunanistan Savunma Bakanı'ndan Türkiye açıklaması

Yunanistan Savunma Bakanı'ndan Türkiye açıklaması

39
Sarar çiftine hırsızlık olayı aydınlanıyor

Sarar çiftine hırsızlık olayı aydınlanıyor

36
MHP: Askere gitmek isteyen kadınlara izin verilsin

MHP: Askere gitmek isteyen kadınlara izin verilsin

213
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir