27 FETO- linked terror suspects arrested

According to the report, colonels, lieutenant colonels, commanders, sergeants, and active-duty officers among suspects sought by police.

AA | 28.06.2019 - 11:16..
Turkey has issued arrest warrants for 27 alleged members of FETO the terror group behind the 2016 defeated coup  suspected of infiltrating the naval forces command, prosecutors announced on Friday.

TWENTY SEVEN FETO SUSPECTS ARRESTED

Prosecutors in the capital Ankara said in a statement that warrants were issued for 27 suspects, including 11 active-duty officers, colonels, lieutenant colonels, commanders, and sergeants.

27 FETO- linked terror suspects arrested

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Turkey also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

