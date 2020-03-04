27 more die from virus in Italy, death toll reaches 79

The death toll from the coronavirus in Italy has climbed to 79, the head of Italy's civil protection agency announced Tuesday.

Angelo Borelli said 27 more people have died from the disease, with 2,263 cases confirmed.

160 PATIENTS TREATED

Borelli said 160 infected patients were successfully treated and discharged from hospitals across the country.

Separately, officials in France announced 13 new cases, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 203.

Germany’s disease control agency, the Robert Koch Institute, announced the number of coronavirus cases had climbed to 196. And Switzerland now has 55 confirmed cases, with 46 detected in Spain.

After declaring the outbreak an international health emergency, the World Health Organization last week updated the global risk level to very high.