3 mayors dismissed over PKK terror links in Turkey

The Turkish Interior Ministry on Monday dismissed three mayors in eastern Turkey for supporting terrorism.

ALL MAYORS HAVE ACTIVE CASES AGAINST THEM

According to an official statement by the ministry, the mayors of Diyarbakir, Mardin and Van provinces -- Adnan Selcuk Mizrakli, Ahmet Turk and Bedia Ozgokce Ertan, respectivelhave been suspended.

It added that the mayors already had active cases against them in which they were accused of crimes such as establishing or spreading propaganda for a terror group or else just being being a member All mayors are from opposition Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), a party Turkey's government has accused of having links to the PKK terror group.

The state-appointed governors of the provinces will temporarily replace dismissed mayors.