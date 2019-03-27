3 Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to Palestinian medical sources.

A PALESTINIAN WAS SHOT IN THE CHEST

Clashes broke out when Israeli forces raided the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem province. Israeli forces used live West Bank, rubber bullets and teargas canisters to disperse the local Palestinian youths.

“Three injured, one of whom was shot in the chest, were transferred to hospital for medical treatment,” the medical source told Anadolu Agency speaking on condition of anonymity.

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report. The Israeli army frequently raids cities and villages across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.