taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.41985
Euro
6.19455
Altın
1318.215
Borsa
95632.25
Gram Altın
229.421

3 Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

Clashes broke out when Israeli forces raided the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem province.

AA | 27.03.2019 - 13:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Three Palestinians were injured by Israeli gunfire in the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, according to Palestinian medical sources.

A PALESTINIAN WAS SHOT IN THE CHEST

Clashes broke out when Israeli forces raided the Dheisheh refugee camp in Bethlehem province. Israeli forces used live West Bank, rubber bullets and teargas canisters to disperse the local Palestinian youths.

“Three injured, one of whom was shot in the chest, were transferred to hospital for medical treatment,” the medical source told Anadolu Agency speaking on condition of anonymity.

3 Palestinians injured by Israeli gunfire in West Bank

There was no comment from the Israeli military on the report. The Israeli army frequently raids cities and villages across the occupied West Bank on the pretext of searching for “wanted” Palestinians.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Demet Özdemir'den göbek şov

Demet Özdemir'den göbek şov

66
Emax Araştırma'ya göre iki ilde Saadet oyları

Emax Araştırma'ya göre iki ilde Saadet oyları

167
Londra'daki swap piyasası zor duruma düştü

Londra'daki swap piyasası zor duruma düştü

160
PKK'nın yönetici 4 ismine operasyon

PKK'nın yönetici 4 ismine operasyon

264
BBP'li Serkan Yüksel özür diledi

BBP'li Serkan Yüksel özür diledi

207
Kandil'deki operasyonda vurulan teröristler

Kandil'deki operasyonda vurulan teröristler

237
9 hemşire aynı anda bebek bekliyor

9 hemşire aynı anda bebek bekliyor

84
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir