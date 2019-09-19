taraftar değil haberciyiz
30 farm workers killed in US drone strike in Afghanistan

UN says nearly 4,000 civilians were killed or wounded in the first half of the year. That included a big increase in casualties inflicted by government and US-led foreign forces.

REUTERS | 19.09.2019 - 17:16..
A US drone strike intended to hit an Islamic State (IS) hideout in Afghanistan killed at least 30 civilians resting after a day’s labor in the fields, officials said on Thursday.

US OFFICIAL ARE WORKING TO DETERMINE FACTS

The attack on Wednesday night also injured another 40 people after accidentally targeting farmers and laborers who had just finished collecting pine nuts at Wazir Tangi in eastern Nangarhar province, three Afghan officials told Reuters.

"The workers had lit a bonfire and were sitting together when a drone targeted them," tribal elder Malik Rahat Gul told Reuters by telephone from Wazir Tangi. Afghanistan’s Defense Ministry and a senior US official in Kabul confirmed the drone strike, but did not share details of civilian casualties.

"US forces conducted a drone strike against Da’esh (IS) terrorists in Nangarhar," said Colonel Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for US forces in Afghanistan. "We are aware of allegations of the death of non-combatants and are working with local officials to determine the facts."

About 14,000 US troops are in Afghanistan, training and advising Afghan security forces and conducting counter-insurgency operations against IS and the Taliban movement.

