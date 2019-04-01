taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.5319
Euro
6.23085
Altın
1291.915
Borsa
94697.25
Gram Altın
229.019

30 killed firefighter mountain forest fire: China

Firefighters are struggling to douse a forest fire that broke out in the mountains of southwestern China at the weekend and killed 30 firefighters, state media said on Monday.

REUTERS | 01.04.2019 - 15:14..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

The fire broke out on Saturday in the Muli county of Sichuan province, perched at an altitude of more than 4,000 m. (13,000 ft), with poor transport and communication links.

30 FIREFIGHTER DEAD

Images broadcast by state media showed flames and thick white smoke rising from a mountainside. It was not immediately clear whether there were any civilian casualties.

30 killed firefighter mountain forest fire: China

By Sunday afternoon, authorities had sent nearly 700 firefighters to put out the fire, but 30 of them went missing after a surge of flames fed by a sudden shift in the wind, state media said.

30 killed firefighter mountain forest fire: China

All the missing fighters were confirmed dead on Monday, state television said, adding that their bodies had been retrieved.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Büyükçekmece'de helikopter düştü

Büyükçekmece'de helikopter düştü

3
Referanduma 37 gün kala son anket

Referanduma 37 gün kala son anket

429
Düşen helikopter Eczacıbaşı grubuna ait

Düşen helikopter Eczacıbaşı grubuna ait

91
FETÖ'den tutuklu albay darbeyi itiraf etti

FETÖ'den tutuklu albay darbeyi itiraf etti

1
Diyarbakır ve Bingöl'de 19 terörist öldürüldü

Diyarbakır ve Bingöl'de 19 terörist öldürüldü

7
Büyükçekmece'de helikopterin düşme anı

Büyükçekmece'de helikopterin düşme anı

16
Erdoğan-Putin görüşmesinin detayları

Erdoğan-Putin görüşmesinin detayları

46
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir