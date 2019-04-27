taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9335
Euro
6.6166
Altın
1286.12
Borsa
94783.14
Gram Altın
245.433

Turkish jets hit PKK terror targets in N. Iraq

Airstrikes pound PKK terrorist positions in Zap, Avasin-Basyan, Sinat-Haftanin regions.

AA | 27.04.2019 - 17:29..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish airstrikes on Saturday hit PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, according to the Defense Ministry.

SHELTERS WERE DESTROYED

The Turkish jets destroyed weapon positions, shelters, and ammunition depots used by PKK terrorists in the Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Sinat-Haftanin regions, the ministry said in a statement.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Kızılcahamam'da konuştu

Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan, Kızılcahamam'da konuştu

688
Erdoğan'dan belediye başkanlarına araç uyarısı

Erdoğan'dan belediye başkanlarına araç uyarısı

829
ABD Savunma Bakan Vekili: F-35 programı çuvalladı

ABD Savunma Bakan Vekili: F-35 programı çuvalladı

47
Havalimanında çalışan Tuğçe Selvi'nin ifadesi

Havalimanında çalışan Tuğçe Selvi'nin ifadesi

199
İtalya İçişleri Bakanı: AB'ye Türkiye değil Rusya girsin

İtalya İçişleri Bakanı: AB'ye Türkiye değil Rusya girsin

120
Mardin’de kaçak elektrik için kan döktüler

Mardin’de kaçak elektrik için kan döktüler

284
Ali Koç: Bir Galatasaraylı 500 bin TL bağış yaptı

Ali Koç: Bir Galatasaraylı 500 bin TL bağış yaptı

153
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir