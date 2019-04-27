Turkish jets hit PKK terror targets in N. Iraq

Turkish airstrikes on Saturday hit PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, according to the Defense Ministry.

SHELTERS WERE DESTROYED

The Turkish jets destroyed weapon positions, shelters, and ammunition depots used by PKK terrorists in the Zap, Avasin-Basyan and Sinat-Haftanin regions, the ministry said in a statement.

In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including women and children.