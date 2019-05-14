taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.0606
Euro
6.8153
Altın
1297.81
Borsa
87694.01
Gram Altın
253.135

34 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

AA | 14.05.2019 - 12:35..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish security forces arrested 34 people on Tuesday over alleged links with the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup bid in Turkey.

34 TERROR SUSPECTS ARRESTED

The arrests come within the scope of an investigation into the terror group's infiltration in the land forces. The suspects had communicated with covert imams of FETO using a payphone, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor said in a statement. They include on-duty senior officers and a lieutenant.

34 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

Three of the suspects are reportedly helicopter pilots, while the others are technical personnel responsible for the maintenance of helicopters.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration in Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Özlem Yıldız: 500 TL nafaka alıyorum

Özlem Yıldız: 500 TL nafaka alıyorum

138
Köpeği kurtarmak isterken takla attı

Köpeği kurtarmak isterken takla attı

172
Hindistan S-400 alımında geri adım attı

Hindistan S-400 alımında geri adım attı

93
Ordulu şehidin sosyal medya paylaşımı yürekleri dağladı

Ordulu şehidin sosyal medya paylaşımı yürekleri dağladı

168
ABD F-35'leri Körfez'de kullanıyor

ABD F-35'leri Körfez'de kullanıyor

51
Ruslar çilekleri yine iade etti

Ruslar çilekleri yine iade etti

180
Donald Trump Beyaz Saray'da iftar verdi

Donald Trump Beyaz Saray'da iftar verdi

96
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir