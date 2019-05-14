34 FETO-linked terror suspects arrested

Turkish security forces arrested 34 people on Tuesday over alleged links with the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup bid in Turkey.

34 TERROR SUSPECTS ARRESTED

The arrests come within the scope of an investigation into the terror group's infiltration in the land forces. The suspects had communicated with covert imams of FETO using a payphone, the Ankara Chief Public Prosecutor said in a statement. They include on-duty senior officers and a lieutenant.

Three of the suspects are reportedly helicopter pilots, while the others are technical personnel responsible for the maintenance of helicopters.

Turkey accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration in Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.