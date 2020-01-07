taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9724
Euro
6.6753
Altın
1566.92
Borsa
112566.92
Gram Altın
300.967
Bitcoin
47199.17

35 killed in stampede at Soleimani’s funeral

State TV reported that there had been a deadly stampede and it was believed 35 people have been killed and 48 people injured during the event.

AA | 07.01.2020 - 13:43..
  1. Haberler
  2. World
Whatsapp ile paylaş
35 killed in stampede at Soleimani’s funeral

At least 35 mourners were killed and dozens injured in a stampede during the funeral for Iranian general Qasem Soleimani in Iran, according to the Iranian television.

HUGE CROWDS TAKE TO THE STREETS

His death marked a dramatic escalation in tensions between the US and Iran, which have often been at a fever pitch since US President Donald Trump chose in 2018 to unilaterally withdraw Washington from a 2015 nuclear pact world powers struck with Tehran.

35 killed in stampede at Soleimani’s funeral WATCH

Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, who gave Soleimani the country's highest honor last year, vowed "severe retaliation" in response to his killing.

The Pentagon accused Soleimani of plotting the earlier embassy attack in Iraq and planning to carry out additional attacks on US diplomats and service members in Iraq and the region.

35 killed in stampede at Soleimani’s funeral

35 killed in stampede at Soleimani’s funeral

35 killed in stampede at Soleimani’s funeral

İlginizi Çekebilir
Netanyahu says Israel was not involved in Soleimani’s killing
Benjamin Netanyahu urged his ministers to reiterate Israel's support for America’s right to defend itself when speaking to the media.
Bolton to testify in Trump impeachment trial
Trump's ex-adviser John Bolton could provide new evidence about Trump’s efforts to pressure Ukraine to investigate a political rival.
Rouhani slams Trump: Never threaten the Iranian nation
In a post on his Twitter account on Monday, Iranian President Rouhani dismissed Trump’s threat to attack dozens of Iranian targets.
NATO warns Iran to show restraint
NATO Secretary-General says new conflict would be to no one's interest, referring to the current US-Iran tensions.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Polisten vatandaşa darp iddiası

Polisten vatandaşa darp iddiası

868
Ruhani’den Trump'a: İran halkını tehdit etme

Ruhani’den Trump'a: İran halkını tehdit etme

131
Sabiha Gökçen'de yolcu uçağı pistten çıktı

Sabiha Gökçen'de yolcu uçağı pistten çıktı

115
Antalya ve Mersin'de fırtına alarmı: Tahliyeler başladı

Antalya ve Mersin'de fırtına alarmı: Tahliyeler başladı

60
Karamollaoğlu'na göre elektrikli otomobil mantıksız

Karamollaoğlu'na göre elektrikli otomobil mantıksız

639
Mustafa Üstündağ ile Ecem Özkaya boşandı

Mustafa Üstündağ ile Ecem Özkaya boşandı

33
Patates ve kuru soğan ihracatına kısıtlama

Patates ve kuru soğan ihracatına kısıtlama

84
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir