Turkish jets hit PKK terror targets in northern Iraq

Weapon emplacements, shelters and ammunition depots of terror group destroyed, Turkey’s Defense Ministry says.

25.05.2019 - 15:49
Turkish fighter jets struck PKK terrorist targets in northern Iraq, the Turkish National Defense Ministry Hulusi Akar said on Saturday.

On Twitter, the ministry said Turkish air operations in the Hakurk region of northern Iraq destroyed weapon positions, shelters, and ammunition depots used by terrorists.



In its more than 30-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and the EU has been responsible for the deaths of nearly 40,000 people, including many women and children.

