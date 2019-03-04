taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.3772
Euro
6.0915
Altın
1286.875
Borsa
104193.33
Gram Altın
222.715

Huawei plans to announce a lawsuit against US

Chinese telecoms equipment company Huawei plans to announce a lawsuit against the United States government on Thursday on grounds related to a defense bill.

REUTERS | 04.03.2019 - 17:02..
  1. Haberler
  2. Tech
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Huawei is preparing to announce that it is suing the US government in a court in Texas by challenging an addition to the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) signed last year, according to the source.

The new NDAA act, which Beijing had condemned as targeting China, controlled US government contracts with Chinese companies including Huawei and strengthened the role of the panel that reviews foreign investment proposals.

The New York Times first reported Huawei’s planned legal move on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

HUAWEI DECLINED TO COMMENT

It had invited Reuters and other international media to a press conference at its Shenzhen headquarters in China on Thursday.

Such a move would be the latest in a series of responses from the Chinese company as Washington tries to persuade allies to ban Huawei from business alleging espionage risks. Huawei has repeatedly denied the claims.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gezici Araştırma'nın son anketi

Gezici Araştırma'nın son anketi

324
23 zincir markete soruşturma

23 zincir markete soruşturma

372
CHP'li Taş'ın Öcalan posteri önündeki fotoğrafı ortaya çıktı

CHP'li Taş'ın Öcalan posteri önündeki fotoğrafı ortaya çıktı

161
CHP'nin DSP'ye tepkisi sürüyor

CHP'nin DSP'ye tepkisi sürüyor

153
Şubat ayı enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

Şubat ayı enflasyon rakamları açıklandı

241
İbrahim Kutluay'ın Demet Şener'e ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

İbrahim Kutluay'ın Demet Şener'e ödeyeceği nafaka belli oldu

74
Beren Saat eşi Kenan Doğulu'nun konserine gitmedi

Beren Saat eşi Kenan Doğulu'nun konserine gitmedi

49
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir