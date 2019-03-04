Huawei plans to announce a lawsuit against US

Huawei is preparing to announce that it is suing the US government in a court in Texas by challenging an addition to the US National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) signed last year, according to the source.

The new NDAA act, which Beijing had condemned as targeting China, controlled US government contracts with Chinese companies including Huawei and strengthened the role of the panel that reviews foreign investment proposals.

The New York Times first reported Huawei’s planned legal move on Monday, citing two people familiar with the matter.

HUAWEI DECLINED TO COMMENT

It had invited Reuters and other international media to a press conference at its Shenzhen headquarters in China on Thursday.

Such a move would be the latest in a series of responses from the Chinese company as Washington tries to persuade allies to ban Huawei from business alleging espionage risks. Huawei has repeatedly denied the claims.