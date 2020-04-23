taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
6.974
Euro
7.5364
Altın
1724.85
Borsa
98170.98
Gram Altın
386.998
Bitcoin
49340.82

4-day coronavirus curfew begins in Turkey's 31 provinces

People who work in certain job sectors will be exempted.

AA |
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş Google News'de takip et
4-day coronavirus curfew begins in Turkey's 31 provinces

4-day coronavirus curfew begins in Turkey's 31 provinces

Turkey began enforcing a four-day curfew in 31 provinces as of midnight Wednesday to stem the spread of the novel coronavirus.

The curfew notice, sent in a circular by the Interior Ministry to the governors of the provinces, was ordered in the capital Ankara as well as Adana, Antalya, Aydin, Balikesir, Bursa, Denizli, Diyarbakir, Erzurum, Eskisehir, Gaziantep, Hatay, Istanbul, Izmir, Kahramanmaras, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Malatya, Manisa, Mardin, Mersin, Mugla, Ordu, Sakarya, Samsun, Sanliurfa, Tekirdag, Trabzon, Van and Zonguldak.

MARKETS REMAIN OPEN FOR TWO DAYS

According to the circular, bakeries, hospitals, pharmacies and workplaces producing health products and medical supplies will continue to operate.

Markets and grocery stores will operate from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on April 23-24 due to the beginning of the Muslim fasting month of Ramadan. They will be closed on April 25 and 26.

4-day coronavirus curfew begins in Turkey's 31 provinces

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday that Turkey planned to extend its curfew over the weekend in 31 provinces as part of measures against the virus.

4-day coronavirus curfew begins in Turkey's 31 provinces

April 23 is a public holiday commemorating the foundation of Turkey’s parliament and the country also observes National Sovereignty Day and Children’s Day every year.

İlginizi Çekebilir
Turkish police seize 700,000 illegally produced masks
On April 5, Turkey started distributing free face masks to citizens to stem the spread of coronavirus in the country.
Turkish minister refutes New York Times' claims
NYT article alleged that according to data compiled from public records of deaths in Istanbul, there have been some 2,100 more deaths in March and April 2020 compared to data from the last two years.
Turkey’s death toll from coronavirus rises to 2,376
A total of 37,535 tests were conducted over the past 24 hours, with the total reaching 750,944.
Magnitude 4.3 earthquake rocks Turkey’s Muğla
Turkey’s disaster agency reported on Wednesday that the quake struck off the coast of Datca in the southwestern province of Muğla.
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı başladı
4 günlük sokağa çıkma yasağı başladı
84
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan çocuklarla poz verdi
Cumhurbaşkanı Erdoğan çocuklarla poz verdi
454
Sosyal medyadan Bingöl'e hakaret eden şahsa soruşturma
Sosyal medyadan Bingöl'e hakaret eden şahsa soruşturma
769
Normale dönüş planında 4 sektöre öncelik verilecek
Normale dönüş planında 4 sektöre öncelik verilecek
132
Brezilya’da koronadan ölenler için toplu mezar kazıldı
Brezilya’da koronadan ölenler için toplu mezar kazıldı
46
Anıtkabir'de 23 Nisan töreni
Anıtkabir'de 23 Nisan töreni
296
Koronavirüs İstanbul'da zirveyi gördü
Koronavirüs İstanbul'da zirveyi gördü
53
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
[+] Görüş bildir