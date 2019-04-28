taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.9335
Euro
6.6166
Altın
1286.12
Borsa
94783.14
Gram Altın
245.433

4 FETO suspects trying to enter Greece arrested

4 suspected members of FETO captured near prohibited military zone on their way to Greece.

AA | 28.04.2019 - 08:50..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Four people, who were planning to cross to Greece through illegal means, were arrested in Turkey’s northwestern Edirne province for their suspected links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO) on Saturday, military sources said.

4 SUSPECT ARRESTED

The suspects caught near the prohibited military zone between Greece and Turkey, were including an ex-colonel, Mahmut Erel, who had been wanted by Turkish security forces for "being member of a terrorist organization". Another suspect Sabri A. was also wanted for the same charge, while the two others, M.K. and E.K. were users of ByLock, an encrypted cellphone app used by FETO coup plotters.

4 FETO suspects trying to enter Greece arrested

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gülen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people martyred and nearly 2,200 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
Gonca Vuslateri'nin havalimanı yorumuna tepkiler

Gonca Vuslateri'nin havalimanı yorumuna tepkiler

82
Fenerbahçe Stadı'na konfeti saçmak isterken yakalandı

Fenerbahçe Stadı'na konfeti saçmak isterken yakalandı

23
Ukrayna Cumhurbaşkanı Zelenskiy Bodrum tatilinde

Ukrayna Cumhurbaşkanı Zelenskiy Bodrum tatilinde

17
Ünal Karaman: Yanımda kimse rakibe saygısızlık yapamaz

Ünal Karaman: Yanımda kimse rakibe saygısızlık yapamaz

18
Murat Kurum: Yılda 300 bin konut dönüştürülecek

Murat Kurum: Yılda 300 bin konut dönüştürülecek

26
İspanya'da Barcelona şampiyonluğunu ilan etti

İspanya'da Barcelona şampiyonluğunu ilan etti

9
Garsonun müdahalesiyle turistin hayatı kurtuldu

Garsonun müdahalesiyle turistin hayatı kurtuldu

12
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir