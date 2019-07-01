taraftar değil haberciyiz
Son dakika haberleri Türkiye'nin haber sitesinde.
Dolar
5.656
Euro
6.4075
Altın
1389.04
Borsa
99748.12
Gram Altın
252.553

4 life sentences in Ergenekon case

Turkish court orders life sentences for 4 defendants over-charge of violating the constitution.

AA | 01.07.2019 - 16:42..
  1. Haberler
  2. Turkey
Whatsapp ile paylaş

Turkish court on Monday handed down life sentences to four defendants of Ergenekon case for violating the constitution.

LIFE INCARCERATION

Istanbul's No: 4 Heavy Penal Court ordered life sentences for Osman Yıldırım, Erhan Timuroğlu and İsmail Sağır for the violation of constitution and aggravated life imprisonment for Alparslan Arslan.

Separately, the same court acquitted all the defendants of the charge of establishing an armed group, leading, aiding and abetting, and being a member of an armed group after finding no concrete evidence over the presence of an Ergenekon terrorist organization.

4 life sentences in Ergenekon case

The original Ergenekon conspiracy probe, dating to 2007, led to trials in 2013 of military officers, politicians, academics, and journalists, but later the Supreme Court of Appeals overturned hundreds of convictions in the case. The Ergenekon is now facing trial as an armed group.

Bu reklam google tarafından sağlanıyor?
YORUMLAR (üye olmadan da yorum yapabilirsiniz)
KKTC'de patlama meydana geldi

KKTC'de patlama meydana geldi

306
Libya'dan Türkiye'ye açıklama: 6 kişiden haberimiz yok

Libya'dan Türkiye'ye açıklama: 6 kişiden haberimiz yok

323
İç karışıklıktaki Libya: Öne çıkan 4 silahlı güç var

İç karışıklıktaki Libya: Öne çıkan 4 silahlı güç var

82
Der Spiegel İmamoğlu'nu Erdoğan'a benzetti

Der Spiegel İmamoğlu'nu Erdoğan'a benzetti

489
Erdoğan, Macron ile yaptığı görüşmeyi anlattı

Erdoğan, Macron ile yaptığı görüşmeyi anlattı

359
John Obi Mikel, Trabzonspor'a transfer oldu

John Obi Mikel, Trabzonspor'a transfer oldu

46
Sakarya'da arazi zararı dolusavarlarla önleniyor

Sakarya'da arazi zararı dolusavarlarla önleniyor

31
VİDEO SON DAKİKA ÇOK OKUNANLAR
OYUNMOYUN.COM
[+] Görüş bildir