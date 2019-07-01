4 life sentences in Ergenekon case

Turkish court on Monday handed down life sentences to four defendants of Ergenekon case for violating the constitution.

LIFE INCARCERATION

Istanbul's No: 4 Heavy Penal Court ordered life sentences for Osman Yıldırım, Erhan Timuroğlu and İsmail Sağır for the violation of constitution and aggravated life imprisonment for Alparslan Arslan.

Separately, the same court acquitted all the defendants of the charge of establishing an armed group, leading, aiding and abetting, and being a member of an armed group after finding no concrete evidence over the presence of an Ergenekon terrorist organization.

The original Ergenekon conspiracy probe, dating to 2007, led to trials in 2013 of military officers, politicians, academics, and journalists, but later the Supreme Court of Appeals overturned hundreds of convictions in the case. The Ergenekon is now facing trial as an armed group.